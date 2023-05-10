The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Solito : Salvadoran Writer Javier Zamora Details His Solo 4,000-Mile Journey to U.S. as a 9-Year-Old

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg3 solito zamora split

As President Biden ends Title 42, the Trump-era policy blocking asylum seekers, and plans stronger enforcement measures on the border, we speak with Salvadoran poet and writer Javier Zamora, whose best-selling memoir, Solito, details his odyssey as a 9-year-old child traveling unaccompanied through Guatemala, Mexico and eventually through the Sonoran Desert, before he makes it to Arizona and reunites with his parents with the aid of other migrants. “We’re all just human beings trying to have a chance at a better life,” says Zamora about his work humanizing the people caught in the migrant crisis.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/10/end_of_title_42_immigration

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version