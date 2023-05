Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 08:38 Hits: 3

The leader of Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, coming off a narrow victory in snap parliamentary elections, has nominated Maria Gabriel, currently a European Union commissioner, for the post of prime minister as the country looks to end two years of political instability.

