'We live in a failed state': FBI mass shooting training video draws scorn

A Federal Bureau of Investigating "training video" called Run. Hide. Fight. was publicly released on Tuesday and generated a spate of reactions regarding the need for the spot in the first place.

"Customers at a bar are caught in an active shooter event. By employing the run, hide, and fight tactics, as well as knowing the basics of rendering first aid to others, they are prepared, empowered, and able to survive the attack," the FBI states on its website along with a transcript.

"We are a failed state," Elie Mystal of The Nation wrote. But he was far from the only one who was disturbed by the production.

NorthBelle CANADIENNE+LIBÉRAL SEULEMENT: "And schoolchildren are taught 'drills' in the event of a shooter. What a way to live."

Danny Bapista: "'If you control the weapon, you control the shooter.' Ban assault rifles. Resister every sale, every gun transaction. Pass & enforce red flag laws. Raise the age for gun purchases. We can do this."

Benevolus A. Franklin: "I want to scream for what we've become. Other countries warn their people not to come here. And there are many areas where I will not travel. Ever."

Witchy Woman: "And....this is where we are."

Michelle Dalise: "A mass shooting with a happy ending? This is shameful."

Mary Alice Bishop: "We don't have to live like this."

S. Louise: "Is the FBI doing anything to PREVENT domestic terrorism? Serious question, what are they doing? Is there a plan?"

Watch the FBI's creation below or at this link.

