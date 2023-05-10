Sri Lanka Steps up Precautionary Measures to Control Dengue

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 05:18 Hits: 2

The President's Media Division (PMD) reported that on Tuesday, a written communication was directed to all provincial chief secretaries in Sri Lanka, urging them to implement necessary measures to curb the spread of dengue in light of the recent surge in cases.

According to the PMD, it is imperative that heads of government institutions, schools, and other establishments be informed to conduct thorough assessments and sanitation measures in areas that serve as potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Furthermore, the PMD has stated that such entities should inspect both residential and commercial premises, both in rural and urban areas, and make public announcements through loudspeakers. Lastly, these authorities are advised to visit areas that have reported cases of dengue fever.

The PMD announced that Saman Ekanayake, President's Secretary, instructed the armed forces and police authorities to offer their utmost support to the chief secretaries in line with the stipulations of the dengue control initiative.

Army troops of the Security Force Headquarters - Wanni carried out a special Dengue prevention in the Anuradhapura Maha Mewna Uyana.

The provincial chief secretaries have affirmed that a comprehensive disease prevention program has been implemented by the Department of Health Services, in collaboration with its regional health services directorate offices, and local government entities. This program is under the supervision of public health inspectors, according to the PMD.

According to data gathered by the Public Health Agency, a total of 1,896 incidences of dengue fever were reported across the nation during the preceding week.

Among the reported occurrences, the greatest proportion (49%) originated from the Western Province. Notably, the cumulative total of reported dengue cases in the Western Province thus far in the present year is 15,746.

