Israel Evacuates Communities, Possible Gazan Retaliation

On Tuesday, Israel remained on a state of high alert in anticipation of potential retaliatory rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip in response to a set of Israeli airstrikes that led to the death of both militants and civilians in the coastal Palestinian enclave.

According to a report by the state-owned Kan TV news in Israel, more than 2,000 Israeli citizens residing in proximity to the Gaza Strip have been relocated as a precautionary measure against potential rocket assaults that could potentially be initiated by militants within the Gaza enclave during nightfall.

The residents residing in the southern part of Israel are presently being transferred to hotels situated in the central areas of the country.

The municipality of Sderot has undertaken necessary measures to provisionally displace around 4,500 elderly and sick residents within the city.

In my talks today with the heads of the authorities in the Gaza Strip, I emphasized the importance of the successful operation against the Islamic Jihad leadership in the Gaza Strip. We prepared for the operation thoroughly and the exact result reflected the correct preparation and the cooperation between the security agencies. The security system is prepared to face any scenario, in all arenas and with a wide variety of measures.

In a statement released on behalf of Yoav Gallant, Israel Defense Minister, he told local council heads near Gaza that they "must be prepared for every scenario." Adding that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and security forces "are prepared to defend every front."

During the earlier hours of the day, Israeli fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles conducted a synchronized and unanticipated assault on structures and residences that serve as the operational quarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) in Gaza.

The health ministry situated in Gaza has reported that a total of 13 Palestinian individuals were killed, with over 20 others being wounded in the airstrikes. Among the casualties were ten non-combatant women and children.

According to a statement issued by the PIJ, it has been verified that the fatalities resulting from the strikes were three high-ranking officers, specifically Jihad Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini, and Tareq Izzeldeen.

The faction made a commitment to deliver a response.

During an airstrike conducted in the afternoon, the Israeli military reported the death of two militants affiliated with PIJ who were found to be in the process of preparing a rocket attack against Israel.

