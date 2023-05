Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 09:22 Hits: 3

The planned counteroffensive against Russian forces may not be the last, Ukraine's foreign minister has said. Meanwhile, the European Union is discussing new sanctions. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-kyiv-says-counteroffensive-won-t-end-war/a-65570676?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf