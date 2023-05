Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 05:24 Hits: 2

AFP's Ukraine video coordinator Arman Soldin was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP journalists who witnessed the incident said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230510-french-journalist-killed-by-rocket-fire-in-eastern-ukraine