Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will appear in a special court at the capital's police headquarters to answer graft charges on Wednesday, a day after his shock arrest prompted violent nationwide protests.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230510-former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-faces-court-after-shock-arrest-prompts-riots