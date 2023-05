Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 08:55 Hits: 3

There are concerns that the archipelago may no longer be a viable place to live, with ice melting and glaciers retreating at alarming rates.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/climate-change-svalbard-norway-arctic-circle-residents-fastest-warming-place-earth-3478406