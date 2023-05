Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 13:15 Hits: 3

After an authoritarian government is toppled, the hard work of institutional reconstruction begins. But how can those spearheading that process possibly succeed, when major political forces refuse to accept the fundamentals of a competitive electoral system?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/poland-turkey-elections-opposition-defeat-populists-rebuild-democracy-by-maciej-kisilowski-and-anna-wojciuk-2023-05