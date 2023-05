Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 14:20 Hits: 2

Barring a “black swan” event, China can achieve 6% GDP growth this year, thereby ending a 12-year slowdown. The key ingredient must be carefully planned and prudently funded infrastructure investment.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/state-infrastructure-investment-would-fight-deflation-boost-growth-in-china-by-yu-yongding-2023-05