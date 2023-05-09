The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sudan: Residents Trapped Between Warring Rival Factions as Humanitarian Crisis Escalates

Conflict in Sudan between two rival military factions is entering its fourth week. Despite international calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, both combatant groups have repeatedly breached truce agreements. More than 700 people have died. As thousands of Sudanese civilians flee both the capital Khartoum and the country entirely, the fighting is expected to continue, with no end in sight. As Sudan braces for the renewed possibility of full-scale civil war, we speak to McGill University professor Khalid Mustafa Medani and Sudanese activist Marine Alneel about the country’s brewing humanitarian crisis. “The only path toward stability is the establishment of a civilian democracy,” says Medani.

http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/9/sudan_conflict_medani_alneel

