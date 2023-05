Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 09:03 Hits: 4

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy moved the country's commemoration of the end of World War II in Europe to May 8, and declared May 9 to mark Europe Day. It came as Russia launched a new attack on Kyiv. DW has the latest.

