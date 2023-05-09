The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Putin says 'real war' unleashed on Russia in Victory Day speech

🔴 Live: Putin says 'real war' unleashed on Russia in Victory Day speech Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that “a real war” has been unleashed against Russia as he addressed a Victory Day parade in Moscow on Tuesday overshadowed by military setbacks in Ukraine. Officials in Kyiv said Russia fired a dozen cruise missiles at the capital city overnight, a day after launching its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign targeting Ukrainian cities. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

