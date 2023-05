Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 06:07 Hits: 2

China on Tuesday expelled a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai in a tit-for-tat after Ottawa told a Toronto-based Chinese diplomat to leave the country, escalating already tense bilateral relations amid concerns about Chinese influence in Canada.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20230509-china-expels-canada-s-top-diplomat-in-shanghai-in-tit-for-tat-move