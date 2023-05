Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 09:06 Hits: 6

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived here on Tuesday (May 9) to attend the 42nd Asean Summit 2023 in West Manggarai city, Flores archipelago in East Nusa Tenggara province. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/09/anwar-arrives-in-indonesia039s-labuan-bajo-for-asean-summit