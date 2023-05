Category: World Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 19:47 Hits: 2

Seeking asylum is one of the most fraught moments in an individual’s life. Now the U.S. requires asylum seekers to begin the process with a phone application that could exacerbate inequalities.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2023/0508/Seeking-asylum-in-the-US-Make-sure-your-cellphone-is-charged?icid=rss