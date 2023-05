Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 09:32 Hits: 5

After Chisinau said it could bar grain from Ukraine because of concerns about an influx of cheap imports threatening Moldovan farmers' livelihoods, Kyiv responded by saying it could block all imports from Moldova.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/05/09/ukraine-threatens-to-bar-moldovan-imports-amid-grain-dispute/