Category: World Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 14:00 Hits: 2

Far-right politicians often cite their support for Israel as proof that they are not anti-Semites. In fact, the openly fascist members of Israel’s government have much more in common with figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán than they do with diaspora Jews.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/israeli-far-right-embraces-european-and-american-nationalists-by-ian-buruma-2023-05