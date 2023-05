Category: World Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 15:00 Hits: 3

Ten years ago, the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory complex in Bangladesh claimed the lives of 1,134 garment workers. In the years since, little has been done to make working conditions safer or address the underlying exploitation that enabled the disaster’s devastating human toll.

