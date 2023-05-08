Should Sen. Feinstein Resign? Why Aren't Media, Colleagues Talking Openly About Mental Competence?

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 12:49 Hits: 2

We look at the question of whether Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is on the Judiciary Committee, should resign due to mental deterioration, and how the media has failed to fully address the issue, with longtime Supreme Court reporter Dahlia Lithwick. As a result of Feinstein’s current condition, “we’re not getting judges confirmed at rates that we need to see,” Lithwick says. This should lead to “soul-searching above and beyond competency to say, 'How am I hampering this institution from doing the essential work of government?'”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/5/8/dahlia_lithwick_dianne_feinstein