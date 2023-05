Category: World Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 06:53 Hits: 2

Kyiv's military command says it shot down 35 suicide drones and 16 missiles used to attack Ukrainian territory overnight on May 8 as Ukrainian intelligence warned about the possibility of Russian provocations on the occasion of May 9, when Moscow celebrates World War II Victory Day.

