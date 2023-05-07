Trump isn’t testifying in rape defamation case despite saying he would

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023 23:30 Hits: 2

From the very beginning of the trial, Donald Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina made it clear that former President Donald Trump wouldn't testify before the jury in the E. Jean Carroll case. But on Thursday, Trump claimed he was leaving his trip early, claiming that it was because he needed to testify in his own defense in the case.

As it turns out, his emergency trip back to the U.S. wasn't related, according to Tacopina.

The New York Daily News revealed Sunday evening that despite his "vow" Trump wouldn't be speaking in the civil rape trial.

"Manhattan Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan gave Trump until 5 p.m. on Sunday to request the case be reopened so that he could testify," the report said. "The judge’s eleventh-hour courtesy came after learning Trump told reporters last week that he’d cut his golfing trip in Ireland short so he could come back and attend the trial, unbeknown to his lawyer."

When 5 p.m. EST came, nothing was updated on the docket siteindicating the trial would be reopened, and Trump would be testifying.

Trump claimed he had to "go back and confront this woman," the Irish Examiner reported Thursday.

Trump has been "confronting" Carroll on his social media site, but thus far he hasn't confronted her in court or in person.

The Trump legal team didn't put up any witnesses. The only defense was through cross-examination during the petitioner's side of the case.

Closing statements will happen Monday and close the trial.

