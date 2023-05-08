'I don’t answer to them': Nebraska State Sen. chooses constituents over party by opposing abortion ban

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 00:54 Hits: 2

Nebraska State Senator Merv Riepe, a longtime Republican, shocked fellow GOP lawmakers recently when he voted against a restrictive abortion ban, The Washington Post reports.

The Postnoted the GOPer's decision "reflects a growing realization among some Republicans that staking out extreme positions on abortion might be politically perilous."



The 80-year-old senator's choice to go against the party backs Republicans who believe there is a line when it comes to how far restrictions should go.

READ MORE: Nebraska Republican invokes racist 'Great Replacement Theory' during debate on six-week abortion ban

Last month, right-wing commentator Ann Coulter even admitted the party has taken anti-abortion legislation too far. She tweeted a warning to her fellow Republicans, writing, "The demand for anti-abortion legislation just cost Republicans another crucial race. Pro-lifers: WE WON. Abortion is not a 'constitutional right' anymore! Please stop pushing strict limits on abortion, or there will be no Republicans left."

Culter was referring to the recent major Wisconsin Supreme Court race, which Republicans lost due to the GOP candidate's "anti-choice" and "extremist" views.

"I know there are probably some in there that think I betrayed them," Riepe said in a recent interview. "But I tell you what, I've told them before, I don't answer to them, I am going to vote my own vote. I'm going to vote it how I see it. And if they don't like it, go away. I've told the party this. My vote belongs to the people of my district, not to the Republican Party."

The Postreports:

A nearly year-long survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute found 54 percent of people in Nebraska believed abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared with 45 percent who said it should be mostly illegal. Just 11 percent said all abortions should be banned.

READ MORE: Even Ann Coulter admits that 'strict' GOP abortion bans are going too far

Days ago, a handful of local GOP voters met up at an Omaha restaurant, where they normally meet once a month to discuss political issues — and Riepe usually joins.

According to The Post, the bakery keeps a "Protect Life" sign visible in one of the pastry cases.

"He basically sided with pro-abortion people, and he can't take that back," one of the members, Robert Rohrbough, said of Riepe. "His actions are speaking louder than his words, and there are a lot of people really upset with him. I was disappointed by his actions. There are a lot of people who feel betrayed, myself among them, absolutely."

"I don't know if Merv is Christian…" Rohrbough said before another man interrupted. "Let's not go there," he said. "You can believe what point life begins, but don't say someone else can't be a Christian. Don't ever, ever say that."

Rohrbough insisted, "I didn't say that; don't put words in my mouth."

Another member, Scott Petersen, chimed in saying, "It's a very tough subject, and those on the left love it when we have these tough discussions, because it divides us and division seems to be the word of the day.

READ MORE: Nebraska Republican's bizarre Bible reference sparks laughter during abortion ban debate

The Postreports:

A nearly year-long survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute found 54 percent of people in Nebraska believed abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared with 45 percent who said it should be mostly illegal. Just 11 percent said all abortions should be banned.

A longtime friend of Riepe's and Nebraska resident Carol Russell said of the lawmaker's decision, "I bet the vast majority of people who emailed him or contacted him were against the abortion ban. So, you know, good for him. He might not like it, you know, abortion, but he was reasonable in taking his views and his constituents’ views, which I don’t think enough people do.”

READ MORE: 'Stop trampling on women’s rights': Twitter users react to anti-abortion bills’ brutal defeats in red states

The Washington Post's full report is available at this link (subscription required).

Read more https://www.alternet.org/nebraska-senator-opposing-abortion-ban/