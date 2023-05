Category: World Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 08:44 Hits: 4

Lebanese olive oil has become unaffordable for many in the crisis-ridden country. As inflation bites and the US dollar reigns supreme, poorer people are forced to part with their traditional local diet.

