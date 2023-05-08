The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In epicentre of Turkey quakes, survivors are indifferent to upcoming polls

In epicentre of Turkey quakes, survivors are indifferent to upcoming polls In the southern Turkish town of Pazarcik, the epicentre of the devastating February 6 earthquakes, people are focused on just trying to survive. Tens of thousands of residents left the town after the disaster and for the ones left behind without adequate shelter or facilities, holding a presidential election on May 14 seems incongruous.

