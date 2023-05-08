In epicentre of Turkey quakes, survivors are indifferent to upcoming polls

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 May 2023 05:28 Hits: 6

In the southern Turkish town of Pazarcik, the epicentre of the devastating February 6 earthquakes, people are focused on just trying to survive. Tens of thousands of residents left the town after the disaster and for the ones left behind without adequate shelter or facilities, holding a presidential election on May 14 seems incongruous.

