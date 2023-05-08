The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Russia will be defeated 'as Nazism was', says Zelensky ahead of Victory Day holiday

🔴 Live: Russia will be defeated 'as Nazism was', says Zelensky ahead of Victory Day holiday Russia launched a large-scale wave of strikes on Kyiv and across Ukraine, officials said early Monday, as Moscow prepares for the annual Victory Day holiday marking the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. Also on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that Russian forces would be defeated in Ukraine as Nazi Germany was in World War II. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

