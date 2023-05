Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 11:39 Hits: 4

Technological change will always be deeply disruptive and generate new winners and losers. It is ironic, but hardly surprising, that the new narrative of techno-pessimism is being promoted most loudly by those at the forefront of yesterday’s innovations.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/technological-innovation-ai-big-tech-preventing-competition-by-harold-james-2023-05