Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023

Air-raid alerts sounded overnight on May 6-7 in many regions of Ukraine amid unpredictable Russian bombardments and ongoing fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut ahead of a patriotic anniversary in Russia.

