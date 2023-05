Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023 08:26 Hits: 3

Investigators in Serbia say the detained suspect in the second of two mass shootings in the Belgrade area that shocked the Balkan nation this week has confessed to the attack. Three days of mourning continues for the victims of the shootings.

