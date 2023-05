Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023 06:34 Hits: 5

Poland and other EU member states have shut their borders to Ukrainian grain, plunging Ukraine's farmers into financial hardship and uncertainty.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-import-bans-for-ukraine-grain-shock-embattled-farmers/a-65540084?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf