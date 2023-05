Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023 08:39 Hits: 4

ALOR GAJAH: A Melaka exco member has emerged as the champion in a traditional fishing competition after he caught the biggest catfish using his bare hands at a muddy irrigation canal in Kuala Sungga, Tebong here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/07/melaka-exco-man-catches-biggest-catfish-at-traditional-fishing-contest