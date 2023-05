Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 May 2023 07:21 Hits: 3

Russian invading forces continued their assault on Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military reported on May 6, a day after the head of the Russian Wagner mercenary force threatened to pull his fighters out of the besieged Ukrainian city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

