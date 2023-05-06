Trump’s bizarre deposition may have blown his entire case: CNN analyst

Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 May 2023 00:05 Hits: 2

Donald Trump made a bizarre statement in his videotaped deposition that may have blown up his entire case, a CNN analyst said Friday.

During his deposition in the civil case over allegations he raped author E. Jean Carroll in a Manhattan dressing room in the 1990s, Trump appeared to lean into his remarks in the explosive Access Hollywood tape that “when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the (expletive).”

In video of Trump's deposition released Friday, Roberta Kaplan, an attorney representing Carroll, is heard asking the former president that for stars if “it’s true, that they can grab women by the (expletive)?”

Trump replies: “Well if you look over the last million years that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.”

CNN political analyst Gloria Borger said Friday during an appearance on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer that Trump’s statement suggests the behavior he described in the Access Hollywood tape is acceptable.

“Well, he excused it, I mean, he effectively said in the Access Hollywood tape, I was just telling the truth, because that's exactly what the truth is, and it kind of reminded me of after Charlottesville when Donald Trump said, ‘Well, you know, there are good people on both sides,’ Borger said.

“So it undermined, I think, the entire case here, and I'm not an attorney, but if I were his attorney, I'd be cringing at what Donald Trump just admitted to in this in this deposition, because he kind of said, ‘well, you know, it's what happens and it's not so bad and by the way.’

“I would never, you know…this is all a big hoax, but you know, I'm a star and it's been true for the last million years that stars can do this kind of thing.”

