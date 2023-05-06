'Hard pass': 'Blue check' GOP Twitter expresses outrage over Tucker Carlson’s replacement

Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 May 2023 00:57 Hits: 2

A slew of Republican Twitter users expressed their true feelings this week over former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's recent exit from the network.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEneny announced she was tapped to host Thursday night's segment of Fox News Tonight in Carlson's place,and faithful viewers subsequently shared their reactions to the change.

She tweeted Thursday, "I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on @FoxNews at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)! Set your DVR. Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!"

Former GOP prosecutor tweeted Friday screenshots of a myriad of responses, writing, "The replies from the Blue Check Mafia to Kayleigh's post announcing she is in Tucker’s spot next week are somewhat brutal."

The reactions were indeed brutal.

Meme TV: "I'm proud to say I won't be watching but good luck with that."

L Hazard: "Thank you but I refuse to support FOX in any manner. You Independently, no prob. I'll hear about the highlights."

LivePDDave1: Hard pass.

JBH: "Kayleigh, I love you and you have talent, but you’ll never replace @TuckerCarlson."

TheBourbonette: "good luck to you, but I won't be watching. I'm DONE with @foxnews and companies that gaslight, lie and attack for financial gain/political power. And to the Fox EVP PR who is orchestrating the attacks -- you can't hide. We see you behind all the webs of deceit you're weaving. putrid."

Brenden Dilley: "Won't watch. Not even once."

Sarah Bellum: "not gonna happen even for you sry"

YellowJacket: "Fox is dead to me."

GODWINS: "I love you Kayleigh but I gotta pass, I’m sorry. As much as I respect you and your work. we aren’t going to be won over by having you anchor at 8 pm."

Patrick Baum: "All the best, but I’m done with @FoxNews."

James Harris: "You are one of sharpest, smartest women alive, but the Tucker thing was the last straw of 'many' red flags over the past few years."

