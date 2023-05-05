Jamaica Aims to Gain Independence From the British Monarchy

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 22:16 Hits: 2

The Jamaican government intends to hold a self-determination referendum in 2024 to become independent of the British monarchy and have its own head of state.

"The time has come. Jamaica is in Jamaica's hands. We have to do it, especially with the transition in the monarchy. My government says we have to do it now," Jamaican Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, told the media.

"While the United Kingdom celebrates the coronation of the king, that is for the United Kingdom," Malahoo Forte said. The coronation of King Charles III will be held on May 6 in London.

According to the minister, Jamaica intends to draft a new constitution and hold an urgent referendum on self-determination as soon as possible, in 2024. In this way, it seeks to become fully independent of the United Kingdom and thus have its own head of state.

Malahoo Forte stated that the monarchy and the racist policies of the British government foster republican sentiment in the Caribbean country.

She added that this sentiment is motivated by the UK's painful colonialist and slave-owning past, for which London has never apologized or offered reparations or apologies.

The death of Elizabeth II and the succession of Charles III has prompted calls from Caribbean countries to remove the monarch as head of state.



The Caribbean island gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1962; however, it retains the British king as head of state and remains among the Commonwealth countries.

