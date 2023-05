Category: World Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 12:15 Hits: 4

In this week’s podcast, the TWiCE team discusses Viktor Orban describing Hungary as an “incubator” where future conservative politics is being tested and calling all progressive causes a “biological virus” that undermines the nation state and the West.

