Critics of former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda like to point out that Japan never achieved its 2% inflation target, and warn that monetary expansion has left the country vulnerable to an inflationary surge. What they fail to acknowledge is that Kuroda's policies led to a dramatic strengthening of the labor market.

