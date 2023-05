Category: World Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 19:40 Hits: 3

The United Nations in Afghanistan has reiterated its condemnation of a decision by the Taliban-led government to ban Afghan women from working for the UN, saying the move "seriously undermines our work, including our ability to reach all people in need."

