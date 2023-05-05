'A horror show': Bill Barr says Trump 'will deliver chaos' as president

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 20:43 Hits: 4

Ex-United States Attorney General Bill Barr shared his unfiltered thoughts Friday on whether he believes former President Donald Trump is fit to serve as leader of the United States again.

Mediaite shared a C-SPAN video clip of Fox News host Geraldo Rivera asking Barr if he believes Trump is "emotionally fit to be president of the United States."

Before Rivera got to his question, the GOP host complimented the former attorney general, saying, "You really are my favorite person in Washington, D.C. I'm filled with admiration for the way you kept relatively friendly with the president, the way you kept the walls from falling in. Kept him from absolutely cranking up during 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' as he was being assailed nonstop."

The co-host of The Five continued, "Having said that, I think January 6 was more profoundly disruptive and more serious than some of your remarks, but you are my most favorite person in Washington. I think you're the most honest person in Washington."

The former attorney general did not mince words in his response to the question of Trump's competence.

"If you believe in his policies — what he's advertising to be his policies — he's the last person that could actually execute them and achieve them,” Barr asserted. "He does not have the discipline, he does not have the ability for strategic thinking or linear thinking, or setting priorities, or how to get things done in the system. It is a horror show when he’s left to his own devices. You may want his policies but Trump will not deliver Trump policies. He will deliver chaos."

Barr's comments come after he referred to the former president last month as a "weak candidate that would lose" in the 2024 presidential election.

Watch the video below or at this link.

