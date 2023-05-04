'Unparalleled in its audacity and scope': Herschel Walker implicated in 'jaw-dropping' wire fraud scheme

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 00:35 Hits: 3

Failed United States Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R-Georgia) — who had the backing of former President Donald Trump — has been implicated in an "unprecedented," "stunning," and "jaw-dropping" scandal involving crimes such as wire fraud and campaign finance violations.

Late Wednesday evening, The Daily Beastexclusively reported that Walker solicited "hundreds of thousands of dollars" from billionaire benefactor Dennis Washington in March of 2022 "for his own personal company—a company that he never disclosed on his financial statements."

Correspondent Roger Sollenberger revealed that "emails obtained by The Daily Beast—and verified as authentic by a person with knowledge of the exchanges—show that Walker asked Washington to wire $535,200 directly to that undisclosed company, HR Talent, LLC. And the emails reveal that not only did Washington complete Walker's wire requests, he was under the impression that these were, in fact, political contributions."

Sollenberger noted that "in the best possible circumstances, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the emails suggest exponential violations of federal fundraising rules; in the worst case, they could be an indication of more serious crimes, such as wire fraud."

That, however, represents the tip of a gigantic iceberg of alleged corruption.

"According to the legal experts who spoke to The Daily Beast for this article, this scheme appears to not just be illegal—it appears to be unparalleled in its audacity and scope," Sollenberger wrote. "The transactions raise questions about a slew of possible violations. In fact, these experts all said, the scheme was so brazen that it appears to defy explanation, ranking it among the most egregious campaign finance violations in modern history."

Multiple ex-prosecutors, including former United States Attorney Joyce Vance, also explained to The Daily Beast that "if Walker represented to a donor that a contribution was intended for his campaign, but it was actually for his personal benefit, it could form the basis for wire fraud. Prosecutors would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any defendants knowingly devised a scheme to defraud and intended to defraud."

Sollenberger's exclusive exposé continues here (subscription required).

