Atlanta hospital shooter’s mom says he was given 'messed up medication' for 'anxiety'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 01:00 Hits: 2

A man opened fire on five women, killing one of them, in a waiting room of Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Wednesday. The suspect, whose name is Deion Patterson was with his mother at the time of the shooting.

The Daily Beast reports Minyone Patterson aided officials in the 8 hour search for her son, and he has since been found, according to CNN.

When The Daily Beast reached out to Minyone Patterson Wednesday, she said, "The damn VA gave him some messed up medication. And all he wanted was an Ativan," which is "a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety."

READ MORE: Raphael Warnock warns that 'nobody is safe no matter where they are' after 190th mass shooting of 2023

Per The Beast, the mother did not comment further.

Formerly in the U.S. Coast Guard, 24-year-old Deion Patterson showed no "signs of trouble," according to his aunt, Karen Henderson, who said the shooting comes as a "shock."

The Daily Beast reports:

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other women—aged 71, 56, 39, and 25—were 'fighting for their lives,' Mayor Andre Dickens said. Three were in critical condition and the fourth was stable in a trauma center and will likely not require surgery, Grady Health System’s chief medical officer Dr. Robert Jansen said.

READ MORE: Not just in the United States: Arms control experts decry global slaughter by American weapons

The Daily Beast's full report is available at this link (subscription required). CNN's report is here.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/ativan-atlanta-hospital-shooter-medication/