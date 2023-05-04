Lebanon Resumes Registration for Syrian Refugees to Go Home

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 08:48 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, according to a report from the National News Agency (NNA), the General Security Directorate in Lebanon has resumed its registration service for Syrian refugees who express the desire to return to their home country.

After a temporary suspension of operations on October 6 last year as a result of logistical considerations, the directorate reopened a registration center situated in Arsal, a town located in the northern Bekaa Region, NNA announced.

Approximately 50 Syrian families expressed their desire to return to their respective villages situated in Western Qalamoun Mountains and Al Qusayr, the report reads.

The directorate said it would continue to provide the service at the center three days a week.

The Lebanese government has consistently issued appeals for the global community's aid in facilitating the returning of Syrian refugees to their native land. The Lebanese country endures a severe financial catastrophe, rendering it incapable of accommodating the extensive displacement of individuals within its borders.

The Lebanese government has released statistical data indicating the presence of approximately two million Syrian refugees residing within the country's borders.

This demographic phenomenon occurs in the context of a nation whose population comprises more than 5.5 million individuals.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has indicated in a report that Lebanon currently accommodates the most considerable concentration of refugees concerning population and land area per square kilometer.

