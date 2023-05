Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 09:12 Hits: 2

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organization failed to prevent the outbreak of war in Sudan, amid reports that food aid has been looted in Khartoum and Darfur. DW has the latest.

