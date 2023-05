Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 09:28 Hits: 4

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a highly symbolic visit to the the war crimes court in The Hague. Afterwards he said Russian President Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice for his war in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-s-zelenskyy-calls-for-special-tribunal-at-the-hague/a-65511438?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf