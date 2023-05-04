The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Putin must face justice, Zelensky insists at The Hague

🔴 Live: Putin must face justice, Zelensky insists at The Hague Russian President Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice for his war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiysaid on Thursday during a visit to The Hague, where the International Criminal Court (ICC) is based. The ICC in March issued an arrest warrant for Putin for suspected deportation of children from Ukraine and the European Commission has said another international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in the Dutch city. Follow the day's events as they unfold on our live blog. All times Paris time (GMT +2). 

