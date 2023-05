Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 06:36 Hits: 2

Hundreds of fans gathered at PSG on Wednesday to protest over the club’s current form and the Messi saga, as the Argentinian superstar’s future at PSG was plunged into doubt following his suspension, after he travelled to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230504-sincerely-worried-psg-fans-protest-over-messi-saga-disappointing-form