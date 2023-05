Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 10:28 Hits: 3

A court in Minsk has sentenced Raman Pratasevich, a journalist who was detained in Belarus in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, to eight years in prison on charges linked to his reporting.

