Meeting for Greater Women Representation in Libyan Parliament

On Tuesday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that a group of Libyan female legislators and governmental personnel recently convened with the objective of promoting enhanced female representation within the nation's forthcoming parliament.

On Sunday, the meeting was convened under the auspices of UNSMIL, as per a statement issued by the organization, which was attended by 20 female members of the Libyan High Council of State and its legislative counterpart, the House of Representatives (parliament).

The technical experts affiliated with the UNSMIL outlined diverse methodologies that may be employed to ensure higher levels of female representation within political leadership.

Additionally, the experts then proceeded to analyzed upon insightful takeaways acquired from analogous experiences encountered in various other nations. As per the statement, the participants undertook an assessment of the benefits and drawbacks associated with diverse approaches in the Libyan scenario.

The participants agreed to advocate for allocating the majority of seats using a proportional representation mechanism, which requires the presentation of candidates in lists with alternating women and men candidates.

According to the UNSMIL, the current representation of women in the High Council of State and House of Representatives is approximately 15 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively.

The recent publication of the 13th Constitutional Amendment comprises a transitory provision that allocates 20% of the seats in the House of Representatives specifically for women in the forthcoming elections.

Additionally, a committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of designating seats for women in the Senate, according to the United Nations mission report.

In compliance with the pre-scheduled timeline, Libya encountered a hindrance in the accomplishment of general elections in December 2021.

This hindrance derived from discrepancies related to election laws amongst the respective factions in Libya.

