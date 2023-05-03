The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Beninese artisans trained to preserve cultural heritage ahead of artefact restitution

Beninese artisans trained to preserve cultural heritage ahead of artefact restitution The 26 royal treasure artefacts which France pledged to return to Benin in 2021 are expected to make their homecoming to Abomey, the former seat of the Danxomè kingdom, in about five years. To ensure the treasures are displayed in the best possible conditions, Benin's National Agency for the Development of Touristic Heritage is currently training 100 artisans on restoration techniques for royal palaces in the area, where the museum for the cultural artefacts will established. FRANCE 24 reports.

